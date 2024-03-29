Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 2,003 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 310,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,382. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

