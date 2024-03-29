Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 8,690 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJR traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $110.52. 4,049,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

