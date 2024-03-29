Flagstar Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 1.40% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 92,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 58,982 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAPP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 443,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,801. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $106.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

