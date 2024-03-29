Flare (FLR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.24 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $13.24 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,832,140,430 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,818,822,662.78902 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03489936 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $11,552,467.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

