Ford Motor (NYSE:F) & Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ford Motor and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 8 4 0 2.23 Nikola 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ford Motor presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.56%. Nikola has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.47% 18.95% 3.08% Nikola -1,475.52% -122.20% -61.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ford Motor and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.7% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ford Motor and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $176.19 billion 0.30 $4.35 billion $1.08 12.30 Nikola $35.84 million 38.76 -$966.28 million ($1.26) -0.83

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Nikola on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector. In addition, it develops a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. Further, its products include Nikola Tre Class 8 truck and the Nikola's Class 8 FCEV. Additionally, the company assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

