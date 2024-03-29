Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Up 53.2% in March

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Forward Air by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 990,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

