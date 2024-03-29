Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,449 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLHY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.