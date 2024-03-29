Games for a Living (GFAL) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Games for a Living token can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $63.03 million and $638,151.19 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,887,107,401 tokens. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,887,107,401.222451 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.03347458 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $793,043.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Games for a Living should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.

