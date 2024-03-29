Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Short Interest Update

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 185.9% from the February 29th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global Gas Price Performance

Shares of HGAS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.37. 6,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,772. Global Gas has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Global Gas Company Profile

Global Gas Corporation produces and supplies industrial gas for private and publicly-funded hydrogen development and carbon recovery projects. The company is based in New York, New York.

