Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the February 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 10,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 1,167.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

