Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Down 32.3% in March

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the February 29th total of 99,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

GMGI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 21,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,662. Golden Matrix Group has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 million, a P/E ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

