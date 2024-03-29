Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1227 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,877 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $389,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

