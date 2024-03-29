Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 164.1% from the February 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $16.89. 202,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,372. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

