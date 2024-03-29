GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $41.80 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001556 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000736 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.