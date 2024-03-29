Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Hannover Rück stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. 6,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,634. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $48.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

