Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
Hannover Rück stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. 6,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,634. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $48.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.68.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
