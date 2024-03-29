Head to Head Review: Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) vs. L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Steel Works and L’Oréal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Steel Works $1.77 billion 0.92 $88.61 million $0.86 12.84 L’Oréal $44.57 billion 5.69 $6.69 billion N/A N/A

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Steel Works.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Japan Steel Works has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Japan Steel Works and L’Oréal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Steel Works 0 0 0 0 N/A L’Oréal 1 1 3 0 2.40

Profitability

This table compares Japan Steel Works and L’Oréal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Steel Works 7.13% 7.97% 3.70% L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Japan Steel Works pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Japan Steel Works pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Japan Steel Works on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications. The Material and Engineering Business segment provides steel casting and forgings, such as reactor and steam generator parts, rotor shafts, turbine casings, die steel, steel rolls for steel manufacturing, and clad steel plates; and engineering and other services, including design and analysis, welded structures, inspection and survey, and hydrogen pressure accumulators and related products for use in power generation equipment, renewable energy, and infrastructure applications. The company offers photonics, composite materials, and metallic materials for use in semiconductors and electronic devices, cameras and sensing devices, aircraft and mobility components, and electronic parts. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Shinagawa, Japan.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Stylenanda, Essie, Dark & Lovely, Mixa, Magic Mask, Niley, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Kiehl's Since 1851, Halena Rubinstein, Biotherm, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren Fragrance, Urban Decay, Mugler, Valentino, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Prada, Cacharel, Maison Margela Fragrance, Diesel, Yue Sai, Atelier Colonge, Carita, Takami, L'Oréal Professionnel Paris, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Pureology, Pulp Riot, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Decléor, and Skinbetter Science brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, local stores, e-commerce, travel retail, mass market retail, department store perfumeries, pharmacies, drug stores, medi-spas, and branded retail. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

