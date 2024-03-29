Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Update

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,709,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 29th total of 2,210,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.5 days.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDDRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 18,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,291. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

