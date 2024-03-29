Hedera Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.86 billion and $53.25 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00076427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00025402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00018123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,672 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,671.47398 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11523121 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $61,504,757.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

