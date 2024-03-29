Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading 1.7% Higher

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €1.04 ($1.13) and last traded at €1.04 ($1.13). 837,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.02 ($1.11).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33. The firm has a market cap of $316.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €1.04 and its 200-day moving average is €1.14.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

Further Reading

