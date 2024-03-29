Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stake Cut by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Herc by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,471. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

