Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOIL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,764,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,669,751. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

