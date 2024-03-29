Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 32,599 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 3,848,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

