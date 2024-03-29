Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Has $663,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 0.5% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,007,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance
Shares of PRFZ stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,887. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.