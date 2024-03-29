Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The company has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $198.61 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.40.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

