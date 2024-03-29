Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. 65,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,372. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

