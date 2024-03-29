HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading 3.4% Higher

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.76 and last traded at C$4.56. Approximately 686,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 788,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
In other HIVE Digital Technologies news, Director Susan Mcgee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$60,053.00. In other HIVE Digital Technologies news, Director Susan Mcgee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$60,053.00. Also, Director Dave Perrill sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total transaction of C$100,575.00. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,228 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
