HKD.com DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $51.39 Million (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. HKD.com DAO has a total market cap of $51.39 million and approximately $1.80 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HKD.com DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About HKD.com DAO

HKD.com DAO was first traded on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for HKD.com DAO is hdao.ai. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply.HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.

[Telegram](https://t.me/hkd%5Fcom)[Youtube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4vaQHtnCiSWXgwbZvP%5F4Tg)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/hkdexchange/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/pg/HKDcom-634963297129866/)”

Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HKD.com DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HKD.com DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HKD.com DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HKD.com DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.