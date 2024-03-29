Horizen Tops One Day Volume of $26.15 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $15.02 or 0.00021425 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $222.72 million and approximately $26.15 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00043831 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,827,275 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.