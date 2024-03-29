Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

HYZNW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 12,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,075. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,648 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

