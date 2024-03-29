Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Up 0.4%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.08. Approximately 4,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 2,489.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

