Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,533,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.97. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

