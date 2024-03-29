Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview Price Performance

Shares of INVU stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 142,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,020. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining services, mining equipment repair services, and blockchain technologies.

