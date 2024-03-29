Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investview Price Performance
Shares of INVU stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 142,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,020. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About Investview
