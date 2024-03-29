iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Plans Dividend of $0.23

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2268 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS USHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. 3,071,416 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

