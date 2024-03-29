iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Declares Dividend of $0.13

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1346 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.83. 119,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after buying an additional 785,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,537,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 99.8% during the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 174,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 86,969 shares during the period.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

