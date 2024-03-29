iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Up 172.2% in March

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the February 29th total of 569,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,601,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,397 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,109.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,624,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,714 shares during the period.
IUSB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,849. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
