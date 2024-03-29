iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. 1,480,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

