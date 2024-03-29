iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3264 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYDB stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 123,803 shares. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.