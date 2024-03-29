iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1403 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IBHE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 182,461 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,285,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

