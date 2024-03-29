iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS IBMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 58,309 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

