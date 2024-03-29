iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCB. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54,629 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

IMCB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $72.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

