iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,123,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.86. 17,180,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,440,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

