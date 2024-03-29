iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $54.40. 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

