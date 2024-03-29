iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PABU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. 106,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

