iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) to Issue Dividend of $0.48

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4819 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,780. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,268,000 after buying an additional 77,983 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,026,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

