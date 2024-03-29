iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF) Plans Dividend of $0.32

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3229 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USBF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.74. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $78.57 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Get iShares USD Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.38% of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.