Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.77

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.77 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 58.05 ($0.73). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 112,581 shares.

Jarvis Securities Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.68. The firm has a market cap of £27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Jarvis Securities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jarvis Securities’s payout ratio is 9,166.67%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

