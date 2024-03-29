Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

JRSH remained flat at $3.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.67%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

