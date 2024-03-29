John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.90

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $10.34. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 35,744 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

