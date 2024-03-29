John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.90

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $10.34. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 35,744 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
