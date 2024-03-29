JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:BBSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.57. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 83.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

