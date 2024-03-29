JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2571 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BBHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 156,285 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,371,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

